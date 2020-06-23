MLRS fire at mock targets

Source:81.cn Published: 2020/6/23 10:08:05

A self-propelled multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fires rockets at mock targets during a recent live-fire field training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Li Peijin)


 

Self-propelled multiple launch rocket systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fire at mock targets during a recent live-fire field training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Li Peijin)


 

Self-propelled multiple launch rocket systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fire at mock targets during a recent live-fire field training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/photo by Li Peijin)


 

