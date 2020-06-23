Traditional gate-opening ceremony held in Sichuan

Photo taken on June 22, 2020 shows a traditional gate-opening ceremony held at the Ancient Qiang City of China in Maoxian county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province to welcome visitors. (Photo/China News Service) The Ancient Qiang City of China in Maoxian county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province is a unique site for the lively display of Qiang culture. It maintains the original architectural style, folk customs, and rituals of the Qiang people.





Photo taken on June 22, 2020 shows a traditional gate-opening ceremony held at the Ancient Qiang City of China in Maoxian county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province to welcome visitors. (Photo/China News Service)

Photo taken on June 22, 2020 shows a traditional gate-opening ceremony held at the Ancient Qiang City of China in Maoxian county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province to welcome visitors. (Photo/China News Service)

Members of the Qiang ethnic group perform traditional dances at the ceremony at the Ancient Qiang City of China in Maoxian county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Members of the Qiang ethnic group perform traditional dances at the ceremony at the Ancient Qiang City of China in Maoxian county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Members of the Qiang ethnic group perform traditional dances at the ceremony at the Ancient Qiang City of China in Maoxian county, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province.