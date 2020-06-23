COVID-19 testing lab built with air-inflated structure goes into trial operation in Beijing

Photo taken on June 22, 2020 shows a COVID-19 testing lab built with an air-inflated structure in Daxing District, Beijing, capital of China. A COVID-19 testing lab built with an air-inflated structure went into trial operation on Monday at a sports venue in Daxing District of Beijing to address the city's rising demand for nucleic acid tests after a cluster of infections were confirmed recently. The mobile Huoyan (Fire Eye) laboratory was built in two days over the weekend to accommodate 14 automated COVID-19 testing machines provided by Chinese biotech company BGI Genomics based in the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)





