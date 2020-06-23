Power further accessible to over 200 Chinese frontier forces following grid construction

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/6/23 12:16:12

Photo: Xinhua Power grid construction for more than 200 Chinese frontier forces has been completed in advance, meeting military operation needs and improving combat capacities and living conditions for soldiers.



According to the energy bureau for military supplies at the logistics support department under the



Previously, the self-generating electrical load was limited, meaning power was supplied at fixed time. When heavy snow sealed mountain passes, or when guards were in short supply of fuel during typhoon season, frontier forces had no electricity.



Most frontier forces quarter in hostile environments such as snow-covered plateaus, deserts or isolated islands, far away from power distribution centers. Poor transport also made grid construction extremely difficult.



Since 2016, relevant departments have pushed forward grid construction for frontier forces, including at the military posts on Changbai Mountain in Northeast China's Jilin Province and on Nansha island, as well as for radar stations in the East China Sea and by a frontier force in Kashgar, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.



As grid construction has been completed, soldiers at a border post in a high altitude area of Xinjiang can now use an oxygenator freely, according to the People's Daily.



The logistics support department is now working together with the National Energy Administration to speed up a second round of grid building work for frontier forces, aiming to solve issues of comprehensive electricity usage.





