Staff make mature vinegar flavor zongzi in Shanxi

A staff member adds mature vinegar into a jar with red jujubes at the Donghu Vinegar Garden in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 23, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional food made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves for the occasion of Dragon Boat Festival. A mature vinegar enterprise in Shanxi introduces a new flavor zongzi featured with mature vinegar. The red jujubes used in this type of zongzi are brewed with mature vinegar for half a month. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

A staff member makes zongzi with vinegar-brewed red jujubes at the Donghu Vinegar Garden in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 23, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional food made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves for the occasion of Dragon Boat Festival. A mature vinegar enterprise in Shanxi introduces a new flavor zongzi featured with mature vinegar. The red jujubes used in this type of zongzi are brewed with mature vinegar for half a month. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)

Staff make mature vinegar flavor zongzi at the Donghu Vinegar Garden in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 23, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional food made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves for the occasion of Dragon Boat Festival. A mature vinegar enterprise in Shanxi introduces a new flavor zongzi featured with mature vinegar. The red jujubes used in this type of zongzi are brewed with mature vinegar for half a month. (Xinhua/Chai Ting)