Prior to NPC Standing Committee session, central government solicits local opinions in HK

Hong Kong Photo: Unsplash

Twelve symposiums to discuss legislation on safeguarding China’s national security in Hong Kong were held on Tuesday throughout the special administrative region (SAR), so that China’s central government could collect widespread local opinions on the draft law.A total of 120 representatives from various sectors and organizations in Hong Kong attended the symposiums to express their views.“The Legislative Affairs Commission under the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region [HKSAR] held 12 symposiums on Tuesday to hear opinions from Hong Kong society on the draft law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR,” a statement on the Liaison Office website reads.Voicing firm support for the national security legislation and calling for early promulgation of the law in the SAR, the attendees said the law will plug loopholes in Hong Kong's legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding China’s national security in Hong Kong, help maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and ensure the enduring development of the "one country, two systems" principle.China's top lawmaking body has reviewed the draft law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, according to Xinhua News Agency last Saturday. Hours after the draft law's details were revealed to the public, the top legislature announced that it will convene for its 20th session from Sunday to next Tuesday in Beijing.Observers said that top lawmakers are expected to vote on the law during the 20th session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.Global Times