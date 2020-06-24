Thematic event to address safety in workplace launched at construction site in Urumqi

Yang Ruirong (C) conducts workplace safety training at a construction site in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2020. A thematic event to address safety in workplace was launched at a construction site of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd in Urumqi on Tuesday, aiming to promote workers' safety awareness and response capabilities. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Shang Tai (R) shows a worker how to wear a helmet correctly at a construction site in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Yang Ruirong (1st, R) conducts workplace safety training at a construction site in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Yang Hong (1st L) explains the correct use of steel wire rope to workers at a construction site in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)