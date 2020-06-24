Pizza chef Nuri (R) invites his friend Karin to taste Zongzi at restaurant Pizzeria Don Giovanni in Vienna, Austria, June 23, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional Chinese food made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves for the occasion of Dragon Boat Festival. The restaurant Pizzeria Don Giovanni, operated by Wu Bing and her husband, serves Zongzi to locals in Vienna as the festival is upcoming. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Zongzi menu is seen at restaurant Pizzeria Don Giovanni in Vienna, Austria, June 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Wu bing (C), spaghetti chef Suman(R) and pizza chef Nuri show Zongzi at the restaurant Pizzeria Don Giovanni in Vienna, Austria, June 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Spaghetti chef Suman (L) puts Zongzi into a box at restaurant Pizzeria Don Giovanni in Vienna, Austria, June 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)