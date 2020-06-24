Security members patrol at world heritage site of Stonehenge in Wiltshire, Britain

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/24 16:49:07

Security members patrol at the world heritage site of Stonehenge in Wiltshire, Britain on June 20, 2020. A circle of prehistoric deep shafts have been discovered near the world heritage site of Stonehenge. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on June 20, 2020 shows a sunset and security members patrolling at the world heritage site of Stonehenge, in Wiltshire, Britain. A circle of prehistoric deep shafts have been discovered near the world heritage site of Stonehenge. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)


 

