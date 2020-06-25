Staff make Zongzi for occasion of Dragon Boat Festival in Henan

A staff member makes Zongzi, a traditional Chinese food made of glutinous rice usually wrapped in bamboo leaves for the occasion of Dragon Boat Festival, at a workshop of a food company in Beicun Village of Luoning County in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, June 23, 2020. In recent years, relying on its rich bamboo resources, Luoning has been developing its own variety of Zongzi and related business to help villagers to shake off poverty.Photo:Xinhua

