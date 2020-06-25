Penguins at Harbin Polarland enjoy special "Fish Zongzi"

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/25 0:28:56

Penguins enjoy "Zongzi" made with fish at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 24, 2020. Zongzi is a traditional Chinese food made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves for the occasion of Dragon Boat Festival that falls on June 25 this year. Staff members of Harbin Polarland prepared special "Fish Zongzi" to penguins.Photo:Xinhua


 

