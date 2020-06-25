U.S. New Orleans mayor calls for abiding by guidelines as COVID-19 cases increase

Photo taken on March 20, 2020 shows a sign saying "Open for take out" at a restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States. The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 20,000 as of 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday (1730 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

As the U.S. city of New Orleans sees an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday urged people to abide by guidelines or the city will face another shutdown.In a news conference, Cantrell urged residents to strictly abide by the rules and guidelines aiming to limit the spread of the pandemic. The guidelines include limiting gatherings, keeping social distance and mandatory masks in public."If the city has to shut down, we will do that without any hesitation at all, because the public health will always be the top priority," Cantrell said.The mayor warned that any businesses not following the guidance will be shut down. "The City has and will shut down businesses who continue to be out of compliance. There will be accountability. There must be for the safety of the community," she tweeted after the conference.In order to make sure the public is complying, a special task force has been created, said Cantrell, adding, "We have lost 529 people. We must care. We must wear masks."At the conference, New Orleans Health Department Director Jennifer Avegno highlighted high risk activities that may cause community spread, such as social gatherings, weddings, parties, and funerals.According to Avegno, any residents who attended gatherings should get tested immediately and quarantine.Like some cities in the southern part of the United States, New Orleans has seen an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, there are 7,610 confirmed cases in New Orleans.