Locals working to bring out revival of Jingshan tea ceremony in Zhejiang

Zhou Ying, a local tea master, demonstrates the Jingshan tea ceremony in Jingshan Town, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2020. Located in northwest of Hangzhou, Jingshan Temple was once famous for its tea ceremony that was even exported to Japan during the period of 1127 to 1279. Today, the locals are working hard to restructure the temple, bringing out revival of the tea ceremony. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Zhou Ying, a local tea master, writes a Chinese character meaning "tea" on the foam of a cup of tea in Jingshan Town, Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2020. Located in northwest of Hangzhou, Jingshan Temple was once famous for its tea ceremony that was even exported to Japan during the period of 1127 to 1279. Today, the locals are working hard to restructure the temple, bringing out revival of the tea ceremony. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Zhou Ying, a local tea master, demonstrates the Jingshan tea ceremony in Jingshan Town, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2020. Located in northwest of Hangzhou, Jingshan Temple was once famous for its tea ceremony that was even exported to Japan during the period of 1127 to 1279. Today, the locals are working hard to restructure the temple, bringing out revival of the tea ceremony. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Zhou Fanglin, a master of tea stir-frying, introduces his tea garden in Jingshan Town, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2020. Located in northwest of Hangzhou, Jingshan Temple was once famous for its tea ceremony that was even exported to Japan during the period of 1127 to 1279. Today, the locals are working hard to restructure the temple, bringing out revival of the tea ceremony. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Zhou Ying, a local tea master, demonstrates the Jingshan tea ceremony in Jingshan Town, Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2020. Located in northwest of Hangzhou, Jingshan Temple was once famous for its tea ceremony that was even exported to Japan during the period of 1127 to 1279. Today, the locals are working hard to restructure the temple, bringing out revival of the tea ceremony. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)