Syria receives new batch of medical aids from China

A worker arranges boxes of medical equipment donated by China in Damascus, capital of Syria, on June 24, 2020. The Syrian Health Ministry received a new batch of Chinese medical equipment on Wednesday, the latest in a string of the Chinese aid shipments for Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Workers carry boxes of medical equipment donated by China in Damascus, capital of Syria, on June 24, 2020. The Syrian Health Ministry received a new batch of Chinese medical equipment on Wednesday, the latest in a string of the Chinese aid shipments for Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Feng Biao (1st R, Front), Chinese ambassador to Syria, and Ahmad Khleifawi (2nd R, Front), the assistant health minister of Syria, attend a handover ceremony in Damascus, capital of Syria, on June 24, 2020. The Syrian Health Ministry received a new batch of Chinese medical equipment on Wednesday, the latest in a string of the Chinese aid shipments for Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Workers arrange boxes of medical equipment donated by China in Damascus, capital of Syria, on June 24, 2020. The Syrian Health Ministry received a new batch of Chinese medical equipment on Wednesday, the latest in a string of the Chinese aid shipments for Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)