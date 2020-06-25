The Guard of Honor of PLA take part in Victory Day parade in Moscow

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/25 8:17:13

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)


 

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus