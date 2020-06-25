Toronto moves to next stage of economic reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

A staff member wearing a face mask offers a face mask to a customer at CF Toronto Eaton Center in Toronto, Canada, on June 24, 2020. The City of Toronto moved to the next stage of the economic reopening on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions lifted for restaurant patios, hair salons, and malls. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A hairdresser wearing a face mask cuts a man's hair at a hair salon in Toronto, Canada, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People are seen at CF Toronto Eaton Center in Toronto, Canada, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A worker wearing a face mask cleans a handrail at CF Toronto Eaton Center in Toronto, Canada, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua

People wearing face masks arrive at CF Toronto Eaton Center in Toronto, Canada, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People dine at the patio of a restaurant in Toronto, Canada, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)