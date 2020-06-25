New York holds 2020 primary elections

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/25 8:33:02

People wait in line to vote at a polling site in Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, June 23, 2020. New York held 2020 primary elections on Tuesday. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)


 

Poll workers wearing personal protective equipment work at a polling site in Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, June 23, 2020. New York held 2020 primary elections on Tuesday. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)


 

People vote at a polling site in Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, June 23, 2020. New York held 2020 primary elections on Tuesday. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
