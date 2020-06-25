People enjoy backyard concert performed by Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra in Berlin

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/25 8:37:59

People watch a backyard concert performed by members of the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 23, 2020. (Photo by Peter Adamik/Xinhua)


 

Members of the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra perform during a backyard concert in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 23, 2020. (Photo by Peter Adamik/Xinhua)


 

People watch a backyard concert performed by members of the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 23, 2020. (Photo by Peter Adamik/Xinhua)


 

People watch a backyard concert performed by members of the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 23, 2020. (Photo by Peter Adamik/Xinhua)


 

A spectator watches a backyard concert performed by members of the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 23, 2020. (Photo by Peter Adamik/Xinhua)


 

People watch a backyard concert performed by members of the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 23, 2020. (Photo by Peter Adamik/Xinhua)


 

Members of the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra perform during a backyard concert in Berlin, capital of Germany, on June 23, 2020. (Photo by Peter Adamik/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus