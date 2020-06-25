Facemask vending machines pop up at London's travel hotspots

Photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows a facemask vending machine in London, Britain. Facemask vending machines have popped up at travel hotspots across London as the British capital emerges from the COVID-19 lockdown, local media reported. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

