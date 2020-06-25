Fengchu suspension bridge opens to traffic in Xiangyang, Hubei Province

Aerial photo shows the 2.6-kilometer-long three-tower suspension bridge over the Hanjiang River in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, June 24, 2020. The Fengchu suspension bridge with the design speed of 60 kph, a length of 756 meters and a main span of 378 meters opens to traffic today. (Photo/China News Service)

Night view shows the 2.6-kilometer-long three-tower suspension bridge over the Hanjiang River in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, June 23, 2020. The Fengchu suspension bridge with the design speed of 60 kph, a length of 756 meters and a main span of 378 meters opens to traffic today. (Photo/China News Service)