Dragon Boat Festival marked across China

A traditional Chinese medicine doctor introduces the sachet making method to the audience through a livestreaming platform in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, June 24, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. Chinese people eat zongzi, a type of rice dumpling, and race dragon boats during the festival. (Photo by Fu Xinchun/Xinhua)

People make Zongzi during a community event in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 24, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. Chinese people eat zongzi, a type of rice dumpling, and race dragon boats during the festival. (Photo by Jiang Hua/Xinhua)

Children make Zongzi at a relocation community in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 24, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. Chinese people eat zongzi, a type of rice dumpling, and race dragon boats during the festival. (Photo by Luo Xingxiang/Xinhua)

Ethnic minority people make Zongzi in Xianju County, Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 24, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. Chinese people eat zongzi, a type of rice dumpling, and race dragon boats during the festival. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

An elderly marks a dot with realgar wine, a Chinese alcoholic drink also called Xionghuang wine, for a child at the Dragon Boat Festival Custom Hall in Zigui County, Yichang city, central China's Hubei Province, June 24, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. Chinese people eat zongzi, a type of rice dumpling, and race dragon boats during the festival. (Photo by Xiang Hongmei/Xinhua)

Villagers participate in Zongzi making contest at Langzhongzhuang Village, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 24, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. Chinese people eat zongzi, a type of rice dumpling, and race dragon boats during the festival. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)