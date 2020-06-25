Desert locusts swarm through Yemen's capital

Children catch locusts in a field in Sanaa, Yemen, June 24, 2020. Hundreds of billions of desert locusts were seen swarming through the Yemeni Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Wednesday, invading crops and leaving farmers of the war-torn Arab country in despair. (Photo by Mohamed al-Azaki/Xinhua)
A child shows locusts in a bottle in a field in Sanaa, Yemen, June 24, 2020. Hundreds of billions of desert locusts were seen swarming through the Yemeni Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Wednesday, invading crops and leaving farmers of the war-torn Arab country in despair. (Photo by Mohamed al-Azaki/Xinhua)
Children show locusts in bottles in a field in Sanaa, Yemen, June 24, 2020. Hundreds of billions of desert locusts were seen swarming through the Yemeni Houthi-held capital Sanaa on Wednesday, invading crops and leaving farmers of the war-torn Arab country in despair. (Photo by Mohamed al-Azaki/Xinhua)