1 killed in capsized stowaway Myanmar ship carrying 27 in SW China

Photo: Xinhua

Local authorities said a ship carrying 27 people that capsized at the intersection of Lancang River and Nanban River in Xishuagnbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Yunnan Province was a private ship from Myanmar engaged in human trafficking.A team of local police, transportation and maritime affairs regulators are investigating the accident, which happened early Thursday morning, and killed at least one on board as of Thursday afternoon, media reported.Seventeen people [including one crew member] have been rescued as of press time. Nine remain missing.The identities and nationalities of the passengers and crew remain unidentified.Global Times