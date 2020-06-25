Reconnaissance soldiers engage mock enemies

Reconnaissance soldiers wearing ghillie suits practice observation tactics using cover and concealment skills during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise on June 17, 2020. They are assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a brigade under the PLA Air Force airborne troops. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Chenxi)

Battle team members wearing ghillie suits engage the mock targets as they provide security with each other during a reconnaissance tactical training exerciseon June 17, 2020. They are assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a brigade under the PLA Air Force airborne troops. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Chenxi)

A reconnaissance soldier wearing a ghillie suit creeps forward through the weeds during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise on June 17, 2020. He is assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a brigade under the PLA Air Force airborne troops. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Chenxi)

Battle team members wearing ghillie suits combine to form an over-the-shoulder firing position during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise on June 17, 2020. They are assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a brigade under the PLA Air Force airborne troops. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Chenxi)