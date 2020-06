Armored vehicles mounted with Tor anti-aircraft missile systems attached to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army conduct an emergency maneuver operation in unknown areas from June 5 to 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenzhou)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army set up the antenna on an armored element during an emergency maneuver operation in unknown areas from June 5 to 11, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenzhou)