People watch fireworks exploding in Moscow, Russia

People watch fireworks exploding above the Moscow State University building during celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People watch fireworks exploding above the Moscow State University building during celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People watch fireworks exploding above the Moscow State University building during celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode above the Moscow State University building during celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode above the Moscow State University building during celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode above the Moscow State University building during celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)