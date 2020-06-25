Scenery of Yinghu Lake Scenic Spot in Ankang, Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/25 18:12:09

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows the scenery of Yinghu Lake Scenic Spot in Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Posted in: CHINA
