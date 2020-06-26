Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden prepares special Zongzi for animals

Tourists feed an elephant with special Zongzi at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A macaque eats special Zongzi at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Hippos enjoy special Zongzi at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A hippo enjoys a watermelon at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Staff members prepare special food and toys for giant pandas at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A macaque eats special Zongzi at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An elephant enjoys special Zongzi at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member shows special Zongzi for animals at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Giant panda Gong Gong enjoys food at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Giant panda Shun Shun eats a dragon boat shaped snack at the Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, falls on June 25 this year. The staff members of Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden made special Zongzi and dragon boat shaped snacks for animals to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)