Xiaolangdi Reservoir discharges water at 4,200 cubic meters per second

Photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows water gushing out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in central China's Henan Province. The reservoir started to discharge water at a rate of 4,200 cubic meters per second Thursday. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

Tourists watch water gushing out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in central China's Henan Province on June 25, 2020. The reservoir started to discharge water at a rate of 4,200 cubic meters per second Thursday. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

Tourists watch water gushing out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in central China's Henan Province on June 25, 2020. The reservoir started to discharge water at a rate of 4,200 cubic meters per second Thursday. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)