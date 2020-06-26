Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

A staff member disinfects a vegetable market in Shanghai, east China, June 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The Chinese mainland reported two new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,895, the National Health Commission said Friday.Both of the new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.Among all the imported cases, 1,811 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 84 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.