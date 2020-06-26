Morocco confirms 431 new COVID-19 infections, 11,338 in total

People are seen on a beach in Sale, Morocco, on June 25, 2020. Morocco on Thursday announced 431 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 11,338. Morocco started on Thursday relaxing pandemic restrictions by allowing travel inside the country and reopening cafes and restaurants. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)
People are seen at the seaside in Sale, Morocco, on June 25, 2020.
A woman wearing a mask is seen on a beach in Sale, Morocco, on June 25, 2020.