Morocco confirms 431 new COVID-19 infections, 11,338 in total

People are seen on a beach in Sale, Morocco, on June 25, 2020. Morocco on Thursday announced 431 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 11,338. Morocco started on Thursday relaxing pandemic restrictions by allowing travel inside the country and reopening cafes and restaurants. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

People are seen on a beach in Sale, Morocco, on June 25, 2020. Morocco on Thursday announced 431 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 11,338. Morocco started on Thursday relaxing pandemic restrictions by allowing travel inside the country and reopening cafes and restaurants. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

People are seen on a beach in Sale, Morocco, on June 25, 2020. Morocco on Thursday announced 431 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 11,338. Morocco started on Thursday relaxing pandemic restrictions by allowing travel inside the country and reopening cafes and restaurants. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

People are seen at the seaside in Sale, Morocco, on June 25, 2020. Morocco on Thursday announced 431 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 11,338. Morocco started on Thursday relaxing pandemic restrictions by allowing travel inside the country and reopening cafes and restaurants. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

A woman wearing a mask is seen on a beach in Sale, Morocco, on June 25, 2020. Morocco on Thursday announced 431 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 11,338. Morocco started on Thursday relaxing pandemic restrictions by allowing travel inside the country and reopening cafes and restaurants. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

Morocco on Thursday announced 431 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the North African country to 11,338.The number of recovered patients increased to 8,500 with 32 new recoveries, while the death toll rose to 217 as one new fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, said Hind Ezzine, head of the Department of Epidemic Diseases of the Ministry of Health.The COVID-19 death rate in Morocco stabilizes at 1.9 percent, and the recovery rate at 81 percent, the official noted.Morocco started on Thursday relaxing pandemic restrictions by allowing travel inside the country and reopening cafes and restaurants.China has helped Morocco in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.A batch of medical supplies donated by the government of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was transported on June 8 to Casablanca-Settat in Morocco.On May 14, China Development Bank sent a batch of donation, including respirators and medical protective masks, to Morocco to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.China's Guizhou Province has also donated 15,000 surgical gloves, 20,000 medical masks and 2,000 protective suits to help Moroccan medical workers fight the pandemic.