China donates COVID-19 protective facilities to Tanzanian schools

The Chinese Embassy in Tanzania on Thursday donated COVID-19 protective facilities to 100 primary and secondary schools in the country's Dar es Salaam Region.The donation consists of 100 sets of hand washing facilities and 550 liters of liquid hand soaps valued at 22 million Tanzanian shillings (about 9,500 U.S. dollars).The donation, coordinated by project partners including Dar es Salaam regional authorities and Sukos Kova Foundation, will be sent to the schools before their reopening on June 29.Wang Ke, the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, said the donation manifested Chinese care for the health of the students and teachers in primary and secondary schools in Tanzania.Wang said since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has provided anti-epidemic supplies to Tanzania and organized several video conferences for Chinese and Tanzanian medical experts to exchange experience in epidemic control, and diagnosis and treatment, including using traditional medicine to treat COVID-19 patients.Lawrence Malangwa, Dar es Salaam regional acting administrative secretary, thanked the Chinese embassy for the donation, saying the contribution proved again the long-standing China-Tanzania friendship.Malangwa urged other stakeholders to emulate the generosity shown by the Chinese embassy by donating more COVID-19 protection facilities.