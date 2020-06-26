Two of Beijing's COVID-19 cases infected from a public toilet

People wait in line to receive test at a nucleic acid testing site in Peking University Hospital, Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. Peking University Hospital has strengthened management of the nucleic acid testing site to avoid risk from the crowd gathering. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Two people infected with COVID-19 confirmed on June 20 did not go to Xinfadi market's surrounding area, but instead contracted the virus using a public toilet, BTV reported on Thursday.Beijing's most recent outbreak was not spread by wild animals, experts said.According to BTV, two of Beijing's most recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, a couple, are stall owners of a food market at Tiankelong Supermarket on Yongding Road, Haidian District.They have no recent contact history with Xinfadi Market, which is located 19-kilometers away.The epidemiological research team launched an investigation into where the couple contracted the virus, eventually arriving at the address of 70 Yongding Road, which was visited four times by the couple, according to report.After the investigation was completed, medical staff eventually determined the couple was infected from the public toilet at 70 Yongding Road.Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told China Youth Daily on Wednesday that the most recent outbreak in Beijing was not spread by wild animals, but the source of infection is likely to be contaminated goods or transmission by those people already infected with the virus.The source could have been something stored in a cold environment, making the virus survive for a longer duration. However, those merchants and customers from Xinfadi Market who have been to epidemic-affected areas or come in close contact with COVID-19 infected people may have also been the source, Wu explained.