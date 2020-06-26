Plum harvest season in Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/26 12:54:44

People pack plums on the outskirts of Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, on June 25, 2020. Plum harvest season started recently in Pakistan. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

A man harvests plums on the outskirts of Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, on June 25, 2020. Plum harvest season started recently in Pakistan. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

A man packs plums on the outskirts of Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, on June 25, 2020. Plum harvest season started recently in Pakistan. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

A man packs plums on the outskirts of Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, on June 25, 2020. Plum harvest season started recently in Pakistan. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus