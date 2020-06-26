Britons bask in heatwave on hottest day of year

A man walks in Queen Mary's Rose Gardens at Regent's Park in central London, Britain, on June 25, 2020. Britain on Thursday experienced its hottest day of the year so far, with temperature reaching 33.3 degrees Celsius at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

People enjoy the sunshine in Queen Mary's Rose Gardens at Regent's Park in central London, Britain, on June 25, 2020. Britain on Thursday experienced its hottest day of the year so far, with temperature reaching 33.3 degrees Celsius at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A woman takes a selfie in Queen Mary's Rose Gardens at Regent's Park in central London, Britain, on June 25, 2020.

A girl plays in Queen Mary's Rose Gardens at Regent's Park in central London, Britain, on June 25, 2020.