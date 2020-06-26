People perform single bamboo drifting on water in Chishui, SW China

Women perform single bamboo drifting on water in Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 25, 2020. Single bamboo drifting originated in China's Guizhou and requires a person to stand or sit on a single piece of bamboo while performing balancing movements. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

