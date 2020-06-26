People in Hangzhou observe traditional custom on Duanwu Festival

A girl poses with a handmade sachet as her mother takes a selfie during the Dragon Boat Festival at a pharmacy in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A baby has forehead painted a dot with realgar wine, a Chinese alcoholic drink also called Xionghuang wine, as a traditional custom on the Dragon Boat Festival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A pharmaceutical worker burns wormwood as a traditional custom on the Dragon Boat Festival in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A girl makes a sachet as a traditional custom on the Dragon Boat Festival at a pharmacy in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A girl makes a sachet as a traditional custom on the Dragon Boat Festival at a pharmacy in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 25, 2020. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)