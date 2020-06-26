Dragon Boat Festival celebrated across China

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival at the Taierzhuang ancient town in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. (Photo by Gao Qimin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows villagers performing a dragon dance and lantern show during the Dragon Boat Festival at Xiachong Village of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows villagers taking part in a wormwood weaving competition during the Dragon Boat Festival at Huajiaoyuan Village of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. The Dragon Boat Festival, also called the Duanwu Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on June 25 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

