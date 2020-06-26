Zhuquan Village scenic area in E China open to tourists during Dragon Boat Festival

Tourists pay an evening visit to the Zhuquan Village scenic area in Yinan County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 25, 2020. The Zhuquan Village scenic area is open to tourists during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday with COVID-19 prevention and control measures applied. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

Tourists buy specialty snacks during an evening visit to the Zhuquan Village scenic area in Yinan County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 25, 2020. The Zhuquan Village scenic area is open to tourists during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday with COVID-19 prevention and control measures applied. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)

Young tourists learn to play hand drums during an evening visit to the Zhuquan Village scenic area in Yinan County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 25, 2020. The Zhuquan Village scenic area is open to tourists during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday with COVID-19 prevention and control measures applied. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)