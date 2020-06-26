More than 1,750 construction workers in Beijing receive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Friday

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/26 17:09:39

A staff member (R, front) disinfects a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing facility set up temporarily on a construction site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2020. More than 1,750 construction workers in Beijing received COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)


 

Workers wait to have their throat swab samples collected at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing facility set up temporarily on a construction site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2020. More than 1,750 construction workers in Beijing received COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)


 

A staff member (L, front) disinfects a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing facility set up temporarily on a construction site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2020. More than 1,750 construction workers in Beijing received COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)


 

A medical staff member (L) collects a worker's throat swab sample at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing facility set up temporarily on a construction site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2020. More than 1,750 construction workers in Beijing received COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
