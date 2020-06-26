More than 1,750 construction workers in Beijing receive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Friday

A staff member (R, front) disinfects a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing facility set up temporarily on a construction site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2020. More than 1,750 construction workers in Beijing received COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

