Giant pandas celebrate their fourth birthday in Macao

Giant panda Kang Kang enjoys a birthday snack in Macao, south China, June 26, 2020. Giant pandas Jian Jian and Kang Kang celebrated their fourth birthday here on Friday. The twins are the offspring of Kai Kai and Xin Xin, a giant panda pair presented to the people of Macao by the central government in April 2015. (Xinhua)

