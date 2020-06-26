COVID-19 cases surpass 130,000 in Bangladesh, deaths reach 1,661

A traffic police officer wearing a face mask is on duty on a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 9, 2020. A day after the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in Bangladesh, authorities said no new case of the infectious disease has been reported in the country Monday. (Str/Xinhua)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh totaled over 130,000 while fatalities stood at 1,661 on Friday.Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing Friday afternoon that "3,868 new COVID-19 positive cases and 40 deaths including 31 men and 9 women were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.""The number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 130,474 while fatalities stood at 1,661," she said.According to the official, a record high 18,498 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.She said the total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 53,133 including 1,638 on Friday.