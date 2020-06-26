Strategic Visions of the EU and USA: Grave Misunderstanding of China

China-EU Photo: VCG

In March 2019, European Union (EU) presented its strategic outlook for dealing with China. The outlook has three specific objectives, 1) deepen engagement, 2) more balanced and reciprocal conditions for economic cooperation and 3) adopt to the changing realities and strengthen its base. The objectives reinforce the desire of EU to further strengthen its relationship with China. However, EU also declared China as a "strategic rival" and a "strategic competitor", which is appalling. Strategic rival means EU consider China as a threat to their ideology. It is difficult to understand, what EU desires, on one hand it wants to deepen relationship and on the other hand it is considering China a strategic rival.Germany is trying to break this cycle of confusion. It has scheduled a meeting between President Xi Jinping and the EU leadership for September 2020,in an effort to diffuse misunderstanding and bring China and EU closer. Unfortunately, Covid-19 has dimmed the certainty and it is unclear whether the meeting will be carried out as per schedule.Meanwhile, USA also has released, its strategic approach, on May 20th, 2020 which is the same old wine in a new bottle. The document has all but a set of claims and misleading information about China threatening the world peace and USA being at a security risk. The approach aims to achieve four objectives, (1) protect the American people, homeland, and way of life; (2) promote American prosperity (3) preserve peace through strength; and (4) advance American influence", which are taken from US National Security Strategy, 2017.USA has launched a multifaceted strategy to achieve these objectives. It has introduced different policies and tools, like the Pivot of Asia, Group of Four, Indo-Pacific and many others. It is pursuing its allies to confront or abandon China. In pursuance of this policy USA is encouraging India to counter China by selling a false dream of greatness. India is blindly following the footsteps of USA in rejecting BRI, CPEC and other initiatives of China. Although the sane voices in India, are suggesting the government to join these initiatives but to no avail. The blind following and extreme reliance on one side has trapped India in the mantra of "do more", that Pakistan faced for a long time.USA has also built cooperation with Australia, Thailand and Japan and many other countries in Asia-Pacific with the goal of containing China. Australia is one of its most active allies, in undermining the role of China but without much success.USA is also pursuing its old policy of interfering in the internal affairs of its rivals; with China it is instigating Hong Kong and Taiwan against the mainland. Hong Kong is under the radar for quite some time. USA does not want the integration of HK in China because USA has strong business interest in HK with 1300 businesses, which USA wants to use to extend it influence. Thus, USA is supporting the rioters in the HK in the name of "democracy", as has been the precedence. Joining hands with USA; UK has also offered an immigration schemes for the HK rioters, that may have serious repercussions for UK in future.However, the biggest victim of USA campaign is the technology sector. USA has launched an all-out campaign against Chinese tech companies like Huawei and others. It is also pressuring its allies to avoid contracting Chinese companies.In these circumstances, China cannot do much to satisfy USA and allies as what they are expecting from China is to surrender its desire of prospering. It is evident from their objectives, as USA want to enhance its influence, model of prosperity and EU takes China as strategic rival in certain areas. Besides, their unwillingness to accept an alternative model of development leaves little room for mediation. This attitude and assumptions are root causes of conflict, which stems from the cold war mentality of USA and West.For better and a prosper future, West and USA need to come out of this mentality. The persistence of this mentality would be harmful for the world's economic growth, development and peace. The cold war mentality will lead to conflicts, as we have already witnessed. However, the cost of cold war and hot conflicts would be much more this time because the world today, is more integrated and holds more sophisticated weapons of mass destruction. Besides, China is far more developed and prepared as compared to the past victims of cold war. Hence, China is a different player with numerous distinct characteristics, capabilities and ways of doing business.First of all, China is the only economy after USA which, have double digit trillion-dollar economy with a humongous market size. China has reached the development status from where; it can drive its economic growth by improving domestic consumption for decades. It has been predicted that 300 million people will graduate to middle class till 2030, only a few millions less than the total population of USA. Another, 300 million people will graduate to middle class till 2049. Besides, almost 600 million will move to upper middle class or upper class till 2049. It would be a source of huge domestic consumption, which will sustain healthy economic growth. This means, China will have little reliance on foreign markets. It can bear deep shocks of economic discrimination or conflict, which is usual instrument used by USA and EU to pressurize the countries, for decades.Second, China has adopted the strategy of "pre-emptive economic strike" in other words; the policy of shared prosperity. China is not only talking but taking practical steps. President Xi has launched the biggest program of human history in the form of Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). It is open initiative to all, without any discrimination. It has developed understanding with more than 129 countries and many international agencies. It is heavily investing in the infrastructure, energy and industry across the world. World Bank has predicted that it will give boost to global GDP, employment and welfare of people.Third, China has kept technology development as a key focus area. China has diverted humongous resources to develop cutting edge technology. It has also encouraged private sector to take lead and now Huawei is leading in 5-G technology and no country can compete with it. China is also leading the way in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and robotics along other. It is avoiding the mistakes of the previous cold war opponent, the USSR. Although, USSR was way ahead in scientific knowledge, but it could not compete USA and West in technology development, which badly impacted the standing of USSR. China has avoided this mistake and it keep technology development as supreme objective.Fourth, China is a formidable military power, which is improving with every passing day. It is focusing on four key areas a)-information warfare, b)- regional security emphasis, c)- innovation and d)- shared prosperity, to upgrade and modernize the its defence. China has come to the conclusion that technology; information warfare technology and cutting-edge military technology is necessary to safeguard its interests on a global stage. Thus, China has increased its spending on technology, R&D and equipment.Fifth, China is a civilization state, which is being built on the wisdom and experience of more than 5000 years. China went through phases of development, dominance, decline and rise. However, the last two centuries have witnessed the most disturbing period of China's history. It introduced new lows for Chinese people and exploitation of the nation at the hands of so-called human right champions of West and USA. Surprisingly, it did not break the Chinse nation rather it developed resistance among the people. It contributed in developing the capabilities and skills to fight back the oppressors.Sixth, the world failed to understand the policy framework and strategical actions of China. The leading experts or diplomates or strategists try to understand China by applying the thoughts of Sun Zu, which is only one part of the big puzzle. It is a common mistake among the policy circles. The world needs to understand that China learns from the thoughts and teaching of four distinctive elders. China extracts lessons from the strategy of Sun Zu (tactics), wisdom of Confucius (harmony) and believe of Tao (inner strength). It also learns from the practices of Yellow Emperor, who always focused on the welfare of people. The blend of teaching and experiences of these four elders is basis of all the policies and actions of China. Hence, if someone wants to understand China, they need to understand these four elders.Seventh, China believe in reciprocal respect. It would be a grave mistake if someone think China will tolerate disrespect. It is very clear from the recent events at global and regional levels. The most prominent example is Galwan Valley conflict with India. China showed patience but when India crossed the line, China retaliated with full force. Hence, West, USA and allies must show respect to China in their dealing with China.Lastly, China's progress and handling of affairs give one message; cooperation and not confrontation will pave for a prosperous future. The West and USA needs to open its mind to the fast changing world around them and accept the hand of cooperation extended to them before they pull the world down into another abyss with them.