Fence placed around Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park in Washington

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/6/26 19:46:03

The Emancipation Memorial is seen behind a fence and concrete blocks at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 25, 2020. A fence has been placed around the Emancipation Memorial on Thursday to protect it from being destroyed by the anti-racism protesters. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


 

The Emancipation Memorial is seen behind a fence and concrete blocks at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 25, 2020. A fence has been placed around the Emancipation Memorial on Thursday to protect it from being destroyed by the anti-racism protesters. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


 

The Emancipation Memorial is seen behind a fence and concrete blocks at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 25, 2020. A fence has been placed around the Emancipation Memorial on Thursday to protect it from being destroyed by the anti-racism protesters. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


 

The Emancipation Memorial is seen behind a fence and concrete blocks at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 25, 2020. A fence has been placed around the Emancipation Memorial on Thursday to protect it from being destroyed by the anti-racism protesters. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus