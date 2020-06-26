Fence placed around Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park in Washington

The Emancipation Memorial is seen behind a fence and concrete blocks at Lincoln Park in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 25, 2020. A fence has been placed around the Emancipation Memorial on Thursday to protect it from being destroyed by the anti-racism protesters. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

