Cambodia burns nearly 478 kg of illicit drugs on int'l anti-drug day

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Ke Kim Yan, also chairman of the National Authority for Combating Drugs, speaks during a drug burning ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 26, 2020. Cambodia on Friday burned down 477.7 kg of illicit drugs to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, officials said. (Photo by Kosal/Xinhua)Cambodia on Friday burned down 477.7 kg of illicit drugs to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, officials said.
Drugs are piled up before being burnt down during a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 26, 2020. Cambodia on Friday burned down 477.7 kg of illicit drugs to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, officials said. (Photo by Kosal/Xinhua)
A military police officer stands guard during a drug burning ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 26, 2020. Cambodia on Friday burned down 477.7 kg of illicit drugs to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, officials said. (Photo by Kosal/Xinhua)
Officials set fire on illicit drugs during a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 26, 2020. Cambodia on Friday burned down 477.7 kg of illicit drugs to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, officials said. (Photo by Kosal/Xinhua)
Officials set fire on illicit drugs during a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 26, 2020. Cambodia on Friday burned down 477.7 kg of illicit drugs to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, officials said. (Photo by Kosal/Xinhua)