Tourists visit Nantianhu scenic resort in SW China's Chongqing

Tourists visit the Nantianhu scenic resort in Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Tourists visit a mountain lake in the Nantianhu scenic resort in Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows tourists walking on a passageway over a mountain lake in the Nantianhu scenic resort in Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows a mountain lake in the Nantianhu scenic resort in Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows a mountain lake in the Nantianhu scenic resort in Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows tourists posing for a group photo on a glass-bottomed passageway over a mountain lake in the Nantianhu scenic resort in Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows tourists posing for a group photo on a glass-bottomed passageway over a mountain lake in the Nantianhu scenic resort in Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Aerial photo taken on June 25, 2020 shows tourists posing for a group photo on a glass-bottomed passageway over a mountain lake in the Nantianhu scenic resort in Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)