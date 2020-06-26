Workers load open-top containers at Caofeidian port of Tangshan

Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2020 shows a worker loading an open-top container to a train at Caofeidian port of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. In an effort to further expand its service, the Caofeidian port in Tangshan has been improving its transit capacity recently by handling and transferring domestic and international cargo with open-top containers. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

