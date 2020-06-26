Mohammad Nasir Haidari (R) leaves home to collect reusable items in Shiberghan city, capital of Jawzjan province, Afghanistan, June 23, 2020. Collecting reusable items from garbage boxes in the northern Jawzjan's provincial capital Shiberghan city, Mohammad Nasir Haidari, a 12-year-old street child, said that his aim from scavenging is, on one hand to earn a living and on the other, to clean the area. TO GO WITH: "Feature: Afghan street child strives for clean environment, better life" (Photo by Mohammad Jan Aria/Xinhua)

Mohammad Nasir Haidari (R) helps his sister with her homework in Shiberghan city, capital of Jawzjan province, Afghanistan, June 23, 2020. Collecting reusable items from garbage boxes in the northern Jawzjan's provincial capital Shiberghan city, Mohammad Nasir Haidari, a 12-year-old street child, said that his aim from scavenging is, on one hand to earn a living and on the other, to clean the area. TO GO WITH: "Feature: Afghan street child strives for clean environment, better life" (Photo by Mohammad Jan Aria/Xinhua)

Mohammad Nasir Haidari (R) has lunch with his family in Shiberghan city, capital of Jawzjan province, Afghanistan, June 23, 2020. Collecting reusable items from garbage boxes in the northern Jawzjan's provincial capital Shiberghan city, Mohammad Nasir Haidari, a 12-year-old street child, said that his aim from scavenging is, on one hand to earn a living and on the other, to clean the area. TO GO WITH: "Feature: Afghan street child strives for clean environment, better life" (Photo by Mohammad Jan Aria/Xinhua)

