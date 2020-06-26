Myanmar burns seized narcotic drugs worth over 839 mln USD

Firefighters spray water at a burning pile of seized drugs during a ceremony in Yangon, Myanmar, June 26, 2020. Narcotic drugs worth over 839 million U.S. dollars were burned in Myanmar's Yangon, Mandalay regions and Shan state on Friday, marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Narcotic drugs worth over 839 million U.S. dollars were burned in Myanmar's Yangon, Mandalay regions and Shan state on Friday, marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.Some 133 kinds of narcotic drugs and precursor chemicals and 50 kinds of related materials which were confiscated this year were destroyed at the ceremonies held in five places -- Yangon, Mandalay, Taunggyi, Lashio and Kutkai.Home Affairs Minister Lt-Gen Soe Htut, in his capacity as Chairman of Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC), stressed in his message that it is required to address the illegal drug problems in multi-sectoral approaches and means simultaneously and harmoniously.The government has been carrying out control measures over production and abuses of narcotic drugs which include cultivation of substituted crops, rehabilitation, promotion of public awareness, international cooperation and others, the minister said.With accelerating efforts, the amount of this year's seizure increased by almost three times of its value compared to last year, said Police Brig-Gen Myo Min Htike, head of Yangon Region Police Force.Last year, seized narcotic drugs and related materials worth over 301.2 million U.S. dollars were destroyed in three cities od Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi.