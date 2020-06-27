Beijing can offer over 300,000 nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 every day

Staff members check a sample for nucleic acid test at the laboratory of KingMed Diagnostics, a Chinese medical diagnostic testing company in Beijing, capital of China, early June 26, 2020. With 2,422 sample collection points set up at 480 venues across the capital, Beijing can now offer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 every day. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Staff members register the information of samples for nucleic acid test at the laboratory of KingMed Diagnostics, a Chinese medical diagnostic testing company in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2020. With 2,422 sample collection points set up at 480 venues across the capital, Beijing can now offer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 every day. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A staff member processes samples for nucleic acid test at the laboratory of KingMed Diagnostics, a Chinese medical diagnostic testing company in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2020. With 2,422 sample collection points set up at 480 venues across the capital, Beijing can now offer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 every day. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

